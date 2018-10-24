Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

In the era of trump, racism and the far right - Is socialism possible?

Wednesday 24 Oct 2018 7:30pm

SWP Public Meeting

Wild Bytes Cafe
Darlington St
Wolverhampton
WV1 4HW
Event information
Wednesday 24 Oct 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 24-10-2018 19:30 24-10-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: In the era of trump, racism and the far right - Is socialism possible? Wild Bytes Cafe, Darlington St, WV1 4HW SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Wolverhampton and Walsall
Wild Bytes Cafe
Darlington St
Wolverhampton
WV1 4HW
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.