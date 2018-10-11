Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

In the era of trump, racism and the far right - Is socialism possible?

Thursday 11 Oct 2018 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Oxford Town Hall
St Aldate's
Oxford
OX1 1BX
Event information
Thursday 11 Oct 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 11-10-2018 19:00 11-10-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Public Meeting: In the era of trump, racism and the far right - Is socialism possible? Oxford Town Hall, St Aldate's, OX1 1BX SWP Public Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Oxford
Oxford Town Hall
St Aldate's
Oxford
OX1 1BX
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.