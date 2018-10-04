Booklaunch: Kill all the Gentleman - with author Martin Empson
Thursday 4 Oct 2018 7:00pm
SWP Public Meeting
West End Community Centre
Mackworth Rd (next to Britannia Mill)
Derby
DE22 3BL
Event information
Thursday 4 Oct 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
04-10-2018 19:0004-10-2018 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: Booklaunch: Kill all the Gentleman - with author Martin Empson West End Community Centre, Mackworth Rd (next to Britannia Mill), DE22 3BL SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ