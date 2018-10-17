Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Irish civil rights 50 years on - Why is Ireland changing?

Wednesday 17 Oct 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Event information
Wednesday 17 Oct 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 17-10-2018 19:00 17-10-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Irish civil rights 50 years on - Why is Ireland changing? Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Manchester: Central
Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.