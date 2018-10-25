SWP Branch Meeting: Ten years since the collapse of Lehman brothers- Are we heading for another economic slump?

Add to Calendar 25-10-2018 19:30 25-10-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Ten years since the collapse of Lehman brothers- Are we heading for another economic slump? Friends Meeting House, 1 Church Leys, CM18 6BX SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links