SWP Branch Meeting: Peterloo: the fight for democracy and freedom then and now

Add to Calendar 14-11-2018 19:00 14-11-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Peterloo: the fight for democracy and freedom then and now Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links