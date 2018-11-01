SWP Branch Meeting: Aneurin Bevan and the fight for the NHS - then and now

Add to Calendar 01-11-2018 19:30 01-11-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Aneurin Bevan and the fight for the NHS - then and now Brynmill Community Centre, St Albans Rd, SA2 0BP SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links