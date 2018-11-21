SWP Branch Meeting: The rise of the far-right in Germany - Can we stop history repeating?

Add to Calendar 21-11-2018 19:30 21-11-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The rise of the far-right in Germany - Can we stop history repeating? St John Vianney Church Hall, 386 West Green Rd (corner Vincent Rd), N15 3QH SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links