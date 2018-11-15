Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Politics of the mind - Marxism and mental distress

Thursday 15 Nov 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Woodlane Community Centre
78 White City Cl
Shepherd's Bush
London
W12 7DZ
Event information
Thursday 15 Nov 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 15-11-2018 19:30 15-11-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Politics of the mind - Marxism and mental distress Woodlane Community Centre, 78 White City Cl, W12 7DZ SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: West
Woodlane Community Centre
78 White City Cl
Shepherd's Bush
London
W12 7DZ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.