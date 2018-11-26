SWP Branch Meeting: After Grenfell - How can we get secure homes for all?

Add to Calendar 26-11-2018 19:30 26-11-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: After Grenfell - How can we get secure homes for all? Trinity Centre, Fishermead Boulevard, MK6 2LA SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links