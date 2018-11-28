Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
Crime, class and capitalism - Why are young people killing each other?

Wednesday 28 Nov 2018 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Karibu Centre
7 Gresham Rd
London
SW9 7PH
London: South
