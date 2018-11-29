Socialist Worker
The Brexit crisis - How do we get rid of the Tories?

Thursday 29 Nov 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
Meeting House Lane
Lancaster
LA1 1TX
