Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The US elections - The beginning of the end for Trump?

Thursday 29 Nov 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Brynmill Community Centre
St Albans Rd
Swansea
SA2 0BP
Event information
Thursday 29 Nov 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 29-11-2018 19:30 29-11-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The US elections - The beginning of the end for Trump? Brynmill Community Centre, St Albans Rd, SA2 0BP SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Swansea
Brynmill Community Centre
St Albans Rd
Swansea
SA2 0BP
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.