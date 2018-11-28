Add to Calendar 28-11-2018 19:30 28-11-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Anti racism , Internationalism and the working class Dundee Voluntary Action, 10 Constitution Rd, DD1 1LL SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links