Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Fascism and the rise of the far right - How do we fight it?

Thursday 13 Dec 2018 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Quaker House
74 Mutley Plain
Plymouth
PL4 6LF
Event information
Thursday 13 Dec 2018 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 13-12-2018 19:00 13-12-2018 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Fascism and the rise of the far right - How do we fight it? Quaker House, 74 Mutley Plain, PL4 6LF SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Plymouth
Quaker House
74 Mutley Plain
Plymouth
PL4 6LF
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.