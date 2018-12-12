Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Palestine, antisemitism and why Israel is a racist state

Wednesday 12 Dec 2018 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Cathays Community Centre
Cathays Terrace
Cardiff
CF24 4HX
Event information
Wednesday 12 Dec 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 12-12-2018 19:30 12-12-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Palestine, antisemitism and why Israel is a racist state Cathays Community Centre, Cathays Terrace, CF24 4HX SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Cardiff
Cathays Community Centre
Cathays Terrace
Cardiff
CF24 4HX
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.