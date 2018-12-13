SWP Branch Meeting: Capitalism and fashion - What will you wear to the revolution?

Add to Calendar 13-12-2018 19:30 13-12-2018 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Capitalism and fashion - What will you wear to the revolution? The Round Chapel, 2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd), E5 0PU SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links