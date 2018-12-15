What is Brexit like for ordinary people? Rather than just the rich
Saturday 15 Dec 2018 11:00am
SWP Public Meeting
The Brocket Arms
38 Mesnes Rd
Wigan
WN1 2DD
Event information
Saturday 15 Dec 2018 11:00am
Add to Calendar
15-12-2018 11:0015-12-2018 13:00Europe/LondonSWP Public Meeting: What is Brexit like for ordinary people? Rather than just the rich The Brocket Arms, 38 Mesnes Rd, WN1 2DD SWP Public MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ