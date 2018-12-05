The 'Yellow Vest Movement' in France and the fight against Macron
Wednesday 5 Dec 2018 7:30pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Dundee Voluntary Action
10 Constitution Rd
Dundee
DD1 1LL
Event information
Wednesday 5 Dec 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar
05-12-2018 19:3005-12-2018 21:30Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: The 'Yellow Vest Movement' in France and the fight against Macron Dundee Voluntary Action, 10 Constitution Rd, DD1 1LL SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ