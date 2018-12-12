Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

After the Brexit vote - How do we fight the rise in racism?

Wednesday 12 Dec 2018 7:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

Dundee Voluntary Action
10 Constitution Rd
Dundee
DD1 1LL
Event information
Wednesday 12 Dec 2018 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 12-12-2018 19:30 12-12-2018 21:30 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: After the Brexit vote - How do we fight the rise in racism? Dundee Voluntary Action, 10 Constitution Rd, DD1 1LL Stand Up To Racism DD/MM/YYYY
Dundee
Dundee Voluntary Action
10 Constitution Rd
Dundee
DD1 1LL
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.