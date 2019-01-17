Socialist Worker
After the Brexit vote - How do we get rid of the Tories?

Thursday 17 Jan 2019 7:00pm

Central United Reformed Church
60 Norfolk St (near Crucible Theatre)
Sheffield
S1 2JB
