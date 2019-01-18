SWP Branch Meeting: The 'Yellow Vest Movement' in France and the fight against Macron

Add to Calendar 18-01-2019 19:00 18-01-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The 'Yellow Vest Movement' in France and the fight against Macron Quaker House, 74 Mutley Plain, PL4 6LF SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links