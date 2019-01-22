Holocaust Memorial Day Meeting Glasgow

Tuesday 22 Jan 2019 7:00pm

Unite Against Facism

Unison Glasgow City Branch 84 Bell Street Glasgow G1 1LQ

Holocaust Memorial Day marks the anniversary of the day the Nazis' concentration camp at Auchwitz-Birkenau was liberated in 1945.

It is vitally important to remember the reality of what it means when fascists take power. When Hitler's Nazis came to power in Germany they smashed working class organisations, political opposition and civil institutions. Concentration camps were established imprisoning a wide variety of the Nazis political opposition.

In the Holocaust six million Jews were murdered along with millions of others that the fascists considered to be 'undesirable' or 'inferior' including Roma people, socialists, communists, trade unionists, gay men and lesbians, and disabled people.

The Holocaust was mass murder on an industrial scale.

Today in Britain, and across Europe, fascist groups want to emulate Hitler. In Britain these groups have been successfully pushed back by united anti-fascist opposition. But they seek to grow again, as evidenced by the disturbing alliance of UKIP, the so called Democratic Football Lads Alliance and fascist poster boy “Tommy Robinson”, to name a few.

The need to learn from the unique horrors of the Holocaust and say “Never Again!” has never been more pressing or urgent.

Come along to this Holocaust memorial event, organised by Unite Against Fascism and Stand Up To Racism, to remember the victims of the greatest crime in history and commit ourselves to the fight against racism and fascism today.

Speakers include:

Rahela Cirpaci, Romano Lav community organiser

Professor Henry Maitles, author of Understanding and Teaching the Holocaust

UAF Scotland

Facebook event