Glasgow 1919 - Tanks on the streets

Thursday 31 Jan 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Scottish Youth Theatre 105 Brunswick Street Glasgow G1 1TF

Bloody Friday: was Britain on the brink of revolution?

In 1919 Britain's rulers were terrified of a “Bolshevik rising”. There was a mood of working class militancy as people refused to continue to accept the sacrifices of the war years. “The whole existing order in its political, social and economic aspects is questioned by the masses of the populations from one end of Europe to the other,” prime minister Lloyd George lamented.

By the end of January the “40 hours strike”—to demand a reduction in hours to absorb the unemployed—had ground the Clyde Valley and the city of Belfast to a halt. It was a key moment in the development of the revolutionary movement in Britain. On the morning of 31 January, “Bloody Friday”, 35,000 strikers and unemployed soldiers marched into George Square. Vicious reactionary Winston Churchill, then the war minister, had ordered a “judicious use of force”. Police baton-charged the demonstration but the crowds fought back.

Churchill used this “opportune moment” to suppress the workers' movement at all costs. Thousands of soldiers were brought into the city. Glasgow bristled with tanks and machine guns. Britain's rulers mobilised to defeat the strike in a coordinated assault as electricians in London and engineers in Sheffield, Manchester, London and Tyneside were on the verge of walkouts too.

Instead of confronting a vulnerable ruling class, union leaders let the government off the hook. Rather than risk revolution they stuck with the status quo. Any serious study of that time shows that the possibility of revolution in 1919 was real and there are valuable lessons for all those fighting for change today.

This event will have politics, song and video. Dave Sherry, author of several books on this period covering war, empire, workers' revolts and revolution, will introduce the discussion.

