SUBSCRIBE
100 years on- Rosa Luxemburg and the German Revolution

Thursday 17 Jan 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
Ship St
Brighton
BN1 1AF
Event information
Brighton & Hove
