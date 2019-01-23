The rise in anti-semitism and Islamophobia across Europe recalls darker days from the past. Bristol Stand Up To Racism is hosting an evening commemoration of the Holocaust with a range of speakers and presentations.
We wish not only to remember and record the horrors of the Holocaust, but also to draw lessons from the events and suggest how we might continue the struggle against racism and fascism today.
The meeting will be introduced by Deputy Mayor of Bristol Asher Craig and speakers will include
Donny Gluckstein (historian and author of 'A Peoples History of the Second World War'),
Dave Weltman (local jewish anti-racist activist who will present readings from Primo Levi),
Gabi Engelhardt (activist in Aufstehen Gegen Rassismus who will speak to us by skype on the struggle against fascism in Chemnitz and Germany today).
We will also hear a report back from the Unite Against Fascism visit to Auschwitz. The event is in parallel with the Civic Event for Holocaust Memorial Day also in the City Hall the following afternoon.
Add to Calendar
23-01-2019 19:0023-01-2019 21:00Europe/LondonStand Up To Racism: Remembering the Holocaust - lessons for today<h1><a href='https://scontent-lht6-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/49819302_1750822238355084_3119006659104473088_n.jpg?_nc_cat=111&_nc_ht=scontent-lht6-1.xx&oh=4500c8705d4bc0e2ea37c83ade113280&oe=5CC65A37' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent-lht6-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/49819302_1750822238355084_3119006659104473088_n.jpg?_nc_cat=111&_nc_ht=scontent-lht6-1.xx&oh=4500c8705d4bc0e2ea37c83ade113280&oe=5CC65A37' /></a></h1>
<p> </p>
<h1>Remembering the Holocaust - lessons for today</h1>
<p><span>The rise in anti-semitism and Islamophobia across Europe recalls darker days from the past. Bristol Stand Up To Racism is hosting an evening commemoration of the Holocaust with a range of speakers and presentations. </span></p>
<p><span>We wish not only to remember and record the horrors of the Holocaust, but also to draw lessons from the events and suggest how we might continue the struggle against racism and fascism today. </span></p>
<p><span>The meeting will be introduced by Deputy Mayor of Bristol Asher Craig and speakers will include </span></p>
<ul>
<li><span>Donny Gluckstein (historian and author of 'A Peoples History of the Second World War'), </span></li>
<li><span>Dave Weltman (local jewish anti-racist activist who will present readings from Primo Levi), </span></li>
<li><span>Gabi Engelhardt (activist in Aufstehen Gegen Rassismus who will speak to us by skype on the struggle against fascism in Chemnitz and Germany today). </span></li>
</ul>
<p><span>We will also hear a report back from the Unite Against Fascism visit to Auschwitz. The event is in parallel with the Civic Event for Holocaust Memorial Day also in the City Hall the following afternoon.</span></p>
<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/326729991443702/'>Facebook event</a></p> Bristol City Hall, College Green, BS1 5TR Stand Up To RacismDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ