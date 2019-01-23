Remembering the Holocaust - lessons for today

Wednesday 23 Jan 2019 7:00pm

Stand Up To Racism

Bristol City Hall College Green Bristol BS1 5TR

The rise in anti-semitism and Islamophobia across Europe recalls darker days from the past. Bristol Stand Up To Racism is hosting an evening commemoration of the Holocaust with a range of speakers and presentations.

We wish not only to remember and record the horrors of the Holocaust, but also to draw lessons from the events and suggest how we might continue the struggle against racism and fascism today.

The meeting will be introduced by Deputy Mayor of Bristol Asher Craig and speakers will include

Donny Gluckstein (historian and author of 'A Peoples History of the Second World War'),

Dave Weltman (local jewish anti-racist activist who will present readings from Primo Levi),

Gabi Engelhardt (activist in Aufstehen Gegen Rassismus who will speak to us by skype on the struggle against fascism in Chemnitz and Germany today).

We will also hear a report back from the Unite Against Fascism visit to Auschwitz. The event is in parallel with the Civic Event for Holocaust Memorial Day also in the City Hall the following afternoon.

