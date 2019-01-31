Socialist Worker
After the Brexit vote - How do we get rid of the Tories?

Thursday 31 Jan 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

West End Community Centre
Mackworth Rd (next to Britannia Mill)
Derby
DE22 3BL
