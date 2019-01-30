Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Red Clydeside 100 years on - Was revolution possible?

Wednesday 30 Jan 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Bolton Socialist Club
16 Wood St (off Bradshawgate)
Bolton
BL1 1DY
Event information
Wednesday 30 Jan 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 30-01-2019 19:00 30-01-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Red Clydeside 100 years on - Was revolution possible? Bolton Socialist Club, 16 Wood St (off Bradshawgate), BL1 1DY SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Bolton
Bolton Socialist Club
16 Wood St (off Bradshawgate)
Bolton
BL1 1DY
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.