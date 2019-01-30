Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Red Clydeside 100 years on - Was revolution possible?

Wednesday 30 Jan 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House
7 Victoria St
Edinburgh
EH1 2JL
Event information
Wednesday 30 Jan 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 30-01-2019 19:30 30-01-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Red Clydeside 100 years on - Was revolution possible? Friends Meeting House, 7 Victoria St, EH1 2JL SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Edinburgh
Friends Meeting House
7 Victoria St
Edinburgh
EH1 2JL
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.