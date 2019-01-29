Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

100 years since Rosa Luxemburg's murder - The German Revolution

Tuesday 29 Jan 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Goose
53-54 Hall Gate
Doncaster
DN1 3PB
Event information
Tuesday 29 Jan 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 29-01-2019 19:30 29-01-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years since Rosa Luxemburg's murder - The German Revolution Goose, 53-54 Hall Gate, DN1 3PB SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Doncaster
Goose
53-54 Hall Gate
Doncaster
DN1 3PB
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.