The Tories have initiated an onslaught on the Welfare State. Privatisation, education cuts, cut-backs on the NHS and the introduction of Universal Credit have decimated the lives of thousands of people. Private companies have been contracted to assess disabled people for benefits, and stories abound about individuals whose lives have been wrecked by loss of disability benefits. What is behind the Tories attacks on the Welfare State? Is this simply about money? Or is there a deeper agenda? Come and join the discussion at this open SWP meeting.
Add to Calendar
30-01-2019 19:0030-01-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: What's behind the Tories' War on the Poor?<p><a href='https://scontent-lht6-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/50693448_2060142190728898_4249433513016688640_n.jpg?_nc_cat=111&_nc_ht=scontent-lht6-1.xx&oh=d0ad21d6e8de3a9ee93f9ee94354da69&oe=5CFCFC14' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent-lht6-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/50693448_2060142190728898_4249433513016688640_n.jpg?_nc_cat=111&_nc_ht=scontent-lht6-1.xx&oh=d0ad21d6e8de3a9ee93f9ee94354da69&oe=5CFCFC14' /></a></p>
<p><span>The Tories have initiated an onslaught on the Welfare State. Privatisation, education cuts, cut-backs on the NHS and the introduction of Universal Credit have decimated the lives of thousands of people. Private companies have been contracted to assess disabled people for benefits, and stories abound about individuals whose lives have been wrecked by loss of disability benefits.<br />
<span>What is behind the Tories attacks on the Welfare State? Is this simply about money? Or is there a deeper agenda? Come and join the discussion at this open SWP meeting.</span></span></p>
<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/1125421864305931/'><span><span>Facebook event</span></span></a></p> Friends Meeting House, 6 Mount St, M2 5NS SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ