What's behind the Tories' War on the Poor?

The Tories have initiated an onslaught on the Welfare State. Privatisation, education cuts, cut-backs on the NHS and the introduction of Universal Credit have decimated the lives of thousands of people. Private companies have been contracted to assess disabled people for benefits, and stories abound about individuals whose lives have been wrecked by loss of disability benefits. What is behind the Tories attacks on the Welfare State? Is this simply about money? Or is there a deeper agenda? Come and join the discussion at this open SWP meeting.

Event information

Wednesday 30 Jan 2019 7:00pm

Manchester: Central

Friends Meeting House

6 Mount St

Manchester

M2 5NS

