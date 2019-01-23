Why is Capitalism addicted to Plastic?

A 2016 report estimates that there are more than 150 million tonnes of plastics in the oceans already, with another 8 million tonnes being added each year. That’s 5 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean and counting. If we carry on at this rate, by 2050 plastics in the ocean will outweigh all the fish. But there is a contradiction. Plastic is causing great harm to the environment, and yet it is a fantastic material that has allowed for advances in medicine, hygiene, food preservation, water transportation and much more. Capitalism's love affair with plastic arises out of the centrality of the fossil fuel industry to our society and the need for business to maximise profits by constantly selling us the same thing over and over again. Come and join this discussion with Amy Leather, author and leading SWP member, who will discuss the socialist alternative to capitalism's environmental destruction.

Wednesday 23 Jan 2019 7:00pm

Manchester: Central

Friends Meeting House

6 Mount St

Manchester

M2 5NS

