Know your enemy - Alt-right, the far right and fascism
Wednesday 13 Feb 2019 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Friends Meeting House
6 Mount St
Manchester
M2 5NS
Across Europe there has been a dramatic growth of far right, racist and fascist organisations. Alongside and often inspired by the victory of Donald Trump in the US, the far right are increasingly co-operating internationally and pushing a racist narrative that ‘Western civilisation’ is under threat from ‘a Muslim invasion’.
Britain is not immune to this, with the lurch to the far right by Ukip and the emergence of sizeable racist street demonstrations
around fascist former EDL leader Tommy Robinson and groups like the Democratic Football Lads’ Alliance.
This SWP meeting is aimed at arming activists in the anti-racist and antifascist movement with the political strategies that can defeat fascism and the far right, so that we can help build a broad, united mass movement to stop them. Come and join the discussion.
Facebook event
