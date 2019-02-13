SWP Branch Meeting: Going beyond the binary - Marxism, gender and trans politics

Add to Calendar 13-02-2019 19:00 13-02-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Going beyond the binary - Marxism, gender and trans politics Birmingham LGBT Centre, 38/40 Holloway Circus, B1 1EQ SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links