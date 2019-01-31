Remembering the Holocaust - Fighting fascism today

Thursday 31 Jan 2019 7:00pm

Stand Up To Racism

With Gilbert Achcar, David Rosenberg, Myriam Kane, Nadia Sayed

Wolfson Lecture Theatre Paul Webley Wing SOAS London WC1E 7HX

Meeting for Holocaust Memorial Day hosted by SOAS Unison, SOAS UCU and Stand Up to Racism. Speakers include:

- David Lammy MP (invited)

- Gilbert Achcar, Professor of Development Studies & International Relations

- David Rosenberg, Jewish Socialist Group

- Nadia Sayed, Stand Up to Racism

We are seeing the rise of far right and fascist forces across the globe, from Le Pen in France to Bolsonaro in Brazil. This has led to levels of antisemitism, islamophobia and racism not witnessed since the 1930s. In this context it is crucial to remember the horrors of the Holocaust and commit ourselves to the fight against fascism today.

This meeting will aim to bring together Labour groups, trade union branches, student groups, faith groups and anti-racists from across Camden to discuss how we can challenge antisemitism, racism and islamophobia today.

Facebook event