Venezuela - What's behind the coup?

Wednesday 20 Feb 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Friends Meeting House 6 Mount St Manchester M2 5NS

Backed by the US and the European Union, and well known democracy campaigners like Jeremy Hunt, right-winger Juan Guaido has declared himself President in opposition to elected President Nicolas Maduro. The right are arguing a coup will begin to end the suffering of the people of Venezuela. But this suffering is a result of years of sanctions by the US and the fact that the previous left wing leader, Chavez, failed to challenge the wealth and power of the country's elite.

This meeting will discuss the recent history of Venezuela, the limitations of Chavez and Maduro's project for change and the prospect for stopping another US backed coup in South America.

Facebook event