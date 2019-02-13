Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

100 years since Rosa Luxemburg's murder - The German Revolution

Wednesday 13 Feb 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Carriages
The Parade
Wellington
Telford
TF1 1PY
Event information
Wednesday 13 Feb 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 13-02-2019 19:30 13-02-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 100 years since Rosa Luxemburg's murder - The German Revolution Carriages, The Parade, TF1 1PY SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Telford
Carriages
The Parade
Wellington
Telford
TF1 1PY
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.