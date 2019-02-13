Sex, Class & Revolution - an anti-valentine's special meeting

Wednesday 13 Feb 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Epainos Church Lichfield Road E3 5AT E3 5AT

An Anti-Valentine's Special Meeting hosted by Tower Hamlets Socialist Workers Party

With activist and author of "A Rebel's Guide to Alexandra Kollontai", Emma Davis.

About:

The scale of harrassment and abuse revealed by the #MeToo movement reveals the sexist nature of capitalist society, and the accompanying distortion of our relationships.

We are constantly pressured to look and behave in a certain way. Sexist standards have women labelled as either "frigid" or "sluts", whilst toxic masculinity celebrates "studs" and shuns male vulnerability.

In the age of Tinder, we are told that we are liberated by swiping left and right on people's selected images. But shows like Love Island and Naked Attraction reduce people to their appearances or the people they have had sex with.

With sexists like Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, or Trump in the US in power, bigots world over have been emboldened. Yet we have also seen Women's Marches, strikes for equal pay in Glasgow, and walkouts by Google employees over sexual harrassment.

Through out history, people have fought back against sexist ideas and narrow conceptions of sexual relationships.

Come to our anti-valentine's meeting to join the discussion on how we can win liberation today.

Facebook event