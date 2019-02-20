Know your enemy - Alt-right, the far right and fascists

Wednesday 20 Feb 2019 7:00pm

SWP Public Meeting

Karibu Centre 7 Gresham Rd London SW9 7PH

*PUBLIC MEETING, all anti-fascists welcome!*

Across Europe there has been a dramatic growth of far right, racist and fascist organisations. Alongside and often inspired by the victory of Donald Trump in the US, the far right are increasingly co-operating internationally and pushing a racist narrative that ‘Western civilisation’ is under threat from ‘a Muslim invasion’.

Britain is not immune to this, with the lurch to the far right by Ukip and the emergence of sizeable racist street demonstrations around fascist former EDL leader Tommy Robinson and groups like the Democratic Football Lads’ Alliance.

This SWP meeting is aimed at discussing strategies to fight the rise of the right and arming activists in the anti-racist and antifascist movement with the political arguments that can defeat fascism and the far right, so that we can help build a broad, united mass movement to stop them. Come and join the discussion.

