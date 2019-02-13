The Sudanese Revolution - The people demand change
Wednesday 13 Feb 2019 7:30pm
SWP Public Meeting
YHA
14 Narrow Quay
Bristol
BS1 4QA
There has been scant mainstream media coverage of historic events unfolding in Sudan. Against the brutal regime hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have been rising up against the dictatorship. This meeting is looking at what has led to the uprising , what are the chances of victory and what are the obstacles.
Bristol SWP is very proud to have two excellent speakers.
Kamal Mohammed:
Sudanese journalist and anti government activist. Kamal recently organised a protest by the Sudanese community and fundraising event for the victims of state terror and their families.
Charlie Kimber:
Editor of Socialist Worker newspaper and author of many articles across a range of publications analysing political developments from a revolutionary Marxist perspective . Charlie has written over many years on various aspects, historical and contemporary on Africa including on Sudan and the revolution.Charlie was part of the solidarity movement inside South Africa during the 1980's.
Facebook event
