Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Sudan - Revolution and the struggle against El Bashir

Wednesday 6 Feb 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Somerstown Community Centre
River's St
Portsmouth
PO5 4EZ
Event information
Wednesday 6 Feb 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 06-02-2019 19:30 06-02-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Sudan - Revolution and the struggle against El Bashir Somerstown Community Centre, River's St, PO5 4EZ SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Portsmouth
Somerstown Community Centre
River's St
Portsmouth
PO5 4EZ
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.