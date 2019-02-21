Antisemitism, the far-right, zionism and the left

This new pamphlet, written in response to the attempt to discredit Corbyn's leadership of the Labour Party with accusations of anti-semitism, is a brilliant exposé of the historical roots of antisemitism and the extreme danger of its use by the far right and fascist organisations today. It also examines the attempts by defenders of the Israeli state to undermine movements of solidarity with the Palestinians by raising accusations of antisemitism against Muslims and the left. It is essential reading for everyone who wants to defend Corbyn and resist the far right.
21-02-2019 19:00

<div class='_63ew' data-testid='event-permalink-details' style='font-family:inherit; white-space:pre-wrap'><span>GLASGOW LAUNCH WITH AUTHOR ROB FERGUSON</span>
<p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/2041763655910227/'>Facebook event</a></p>

Avant Garde, 33-44 King St, G1 5QT
