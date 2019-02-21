Socialist Worker
Antisemitism, the far-right, zionism and the left

Thursday 21 Feb 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

Avant Garde
33-44 King St
Merchant City
Glasgow
G1 5QT

GLASGOW LAUNCH WITH AUTHOR ROB FERGUSON

This new pamphlet, written in response to the attempt to discredit Corbyn's leadership of the Labour Party with accusations of anti-semitism, is a brilliant exposé of the historical roots of antisemitism and the extreme danger of its use by the far right and fascist organisations today. It also examines the attempts by defenders of the Israeli state to undermine movements of solidarity with the Palestinians by raising accusations of antisemitism against Muslims and the left. It is essential reading for everyone who wants to defend Corbyn and resist the far right.

Facebook event

