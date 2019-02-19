Socialist Worker
A World Without Racism and Fascism

Tuesday 19 Feb 2019 7:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

Esquires Coffee
Coventry Transport Museum
Millennium Place
Coventry
CV1 1JD

The far-right are mobilising on the streets of Britain and are attempting to re-organise and grow. The "free Tommy Robinson" movement mobilised 15,000 people in June 2018. There have also been demonstrations by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA). Nazi salutes, violence and intimidation have been features of this new far-right movement.

 

The government's 'hostile environment’ scapegoats refugees and migrants, ‘Prevent' attacks muslims, this legitimises the growth of the far-right.

UKIP seek to be the parliamentary wing of this new formation pushing acceptable political discourse to the extreme right.

Stand Up To Racism wants to build a broad mass movement to combat the rising tide of hatred used to divide and rule ordinary people. The far-right have made electoral gains in many parts of the world. We have built vital links with similar causes internationally.

Please come along to hear our viewpoint on the task of organising against racism and fascism in a world with an uncertain future.

Facebook event

Event information
Tuesday 19 Feb 2019 7:30pm
