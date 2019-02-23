Socialism 101 Glasgow - Ideas to change the world

An event for students and young workers. Book your place at bit.ly/soc101glasgow Sessions include: • System change not climate change with author Martin Empson • Race, Class & Identity with Naima Omar • Arguments for revolution with Paddy Nielsen and more tbc We live in a world of political turmoil. We’ve seen the rise in racist and fascist forces, from Trump in the White House to the rise of the far right across Europe. We’ve also seen recent attempts to rebuild the fascist right in Britain around Tommy Robinson. But there has been a polarisation to the left as well. Millions have marched against Trump and the big support for Jeremy Corbyn in Britain, Bernie Sanders in the US and left wing parties in Europe shows that socialist ideas are popular. Millions of people want to see change. The surge in support for Scottish independence in recent years has been another expression of that. We are also heading towards climate disaster. Report after report has confirmed that if things stay as they are, the future will be one of catastrophic climate change. By why is nothing being done? Instead of taking action to confront the climate crisis, our rulers continue to cosy up to the big energy companies and find new ways extract fossil fuels. Capitalism has no solutions to this crisis. This afternoon event will be exploring and debating socialist ideas ideas to change the world.

Event information

Saturday 23 Feb 2019 12:30pm

Glasgow

The Griffin

266 Bath St

Glasgow

G2 4JP

