100 years since Rosa Luxemburg's murder - The German Revolution
Wednesday 20 Feb 2019 7:00pm
SWP Branch Meeting
Epainos Church
Lichfield Road
E3 5AT
E3 5AT
Event information
Wednesday 20 Feb 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar
20-02-2019 19:0020-02-2019 21:00Europe/LondonSWP Branch Meeting: 100 years since Rosa Luxemburg's murder - The German Revolution Epainos Church, Lichfield Road, E3 5AT SWP Branch MeetingDD/MM/YYYY
Published by Larkham Printers & Publishers Ltd, company registered in England & Wales, number: 1335756, registered address: 71-75 Shelton Street London WC2H 9JQ. Correspondence address: PO Box 74955, London E16 9EJ