Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Class, caste and oppression - The fight for womens liberation in India

Wednesday 20 Feb 2019 7:30pm

SWP Branch Meeting

YHA
14 Narrow Quay
Bristol
BS1 4QA
Event information
Wednesday 20 Feb 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 20-02-2019 19:30 20-02-2019 21:30 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: Class, caste and oppression - The fight for womens liberation in India YHA, 14 Narrow Quay, BS1 4QA SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
Bristol
YHA
14 Narrow Quay
Bristol
BS1 4QA
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.