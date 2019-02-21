Socialist Worker
In the era of Trump and Bolsonaro- Fighting for LGBT+ liberation

Thursday 21 Feb 2019 7:30pm

Brynmill Community Centre
St Albans Rd
Swansea
SA2 0BP
