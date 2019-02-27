Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

The snowflake generation - what do we say about free speech?

Wednesday 27 Feb 2019 7:00pm

SWP Branch Meeting

The Old Fire Station
84 Mayton St
London
N7 6QT
Event information
Wednesday 27 Feb 2019 7:00pm
Add to Calendar 27-02-2019 19:00 27-02-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: The snowflake generation - what do we say about free speech? The Old Fire Station, 84 Mayton St, N7 6QT SWP Branch Meeting DD/MM/YYYY
London: Islington
The Old Fire Station
84 Mayton St
London
N7 6QT
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.