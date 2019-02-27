SWP Branch Meeting: 20 years after the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry - have the police really changed?

Add to Calendar 27-02-2019 19:00 27-02-2019 21:00 Europe/London SWP Branch Meeting: 20 years after the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry - have the police really changed? Deptford Lounge, 9 Giffin St, SE8 4RH SWP Branch Meeting

Get In Touch

Socialist Worker is your paper. If you're involved in activity, send us a report. If you've got something to say, send us a letter.

Enter your email address below to receive our breakfast in red email updates each morning

Other SWP sites

Social Media Links