Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Unite against racism and fascism

Thursday 7 Mar 2019 7:30pm

Stand Up To Racism

The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU

A racist is the President of the USA. A fascist is the President of Brazil.Fascists and racists parties are in power or on the cusp of taking power in nations across Europe. The government of the UK continue to build a 'hostile environment' against immigrants.

Yet we know that the vast majority of people are anti-racist and oppose the Far-Right. #M16 will give us an opportunity to march against racism and fascism.

Come to this meeting to help build #M16.

Speakers include:

* Diane Abbott - MP for Labour North and Shadow Home secretary

* Kevin Courtney - Joint general secretary of the New Education Union

* Weymann Bennet, joint conveynor of Stand Up To Racism

* David Albrich - Austrian anti-fascist (via Skype)

 

Facebook event

Event information
Thursday 7 Mar 2019 7:30pm
Add to Calendar 07-03-2019 19:30 07-03-2019 21:30 Europe/London Stand Up To Racism: Unite against racism and fascism <p><a href='https://scontent-lht6-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/52111533_1659738030991355_5628011302275252224_n.jpg?_nc_cat=108&amp;_nc_eui2=AeF-isWDpFRFT3krr7SGfV6hzTbiw1sRh6kMlu1PtoveS7ISH24Qh-2PgXuAguCuyGksRg7nzxgnW9IpfrXxqMsxddXUImEwI9r9fFvfDRgtrA&amp;_nc_ht=scontent-lht6-1.xx&amp;oh=2adb59b784c594ad5124aace703c14dd&amp;oe=5D228607' rel='prettyPhoto'><img alt='' class='article_style1' src='https://scontent-lht6-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/52111533_1659738030991355_5628011302275252224_n.jpg?_nc_cat=108&amp;_nc_eui2=AeF-isWDpFRFT3krr7SGfV6hzTbiw1sRh6kMlu1PtoveS7ISH24Qh-2PgXuAguCuyGksRg7nzxgnW9IpfrXxqMsxddXUImEwI9r9fFvfDRgtrA&amp;_nc_ht=scontent-lht6-1.xx&amp;oh=2adb59b784c594ad5124aace703c14dd&amp;oe=5D228607' /></a></p> <p><span>A racist is the President of the USA. A fascist is the President of Brazil.Fascists and racists parties are in power or on the cusp of taking power in nations across Europe. The government of the UK continue to build a &#39;hostile environment&#39; against immigrants. </span></p> <p>Yet we know that the vast majority of people are anti-racist and oppose the Far-Right. <a href='https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/m16' target='_blank'>#M16</a> will give us an opportunity to march against racism and fascism.</p> <p>Come to this meeting to help build #M16.</p> <p>Speakers include:</p> <p>* Diane Abbott - MP for Labour North and Shadow Home secretary</p> <p>* Kevin Courtney - Joint general secretary of the New Education Union</p> <p>* Weymann Bennet, joint conveynor of <a href='https://www.facebook.com/StandUTR/' target='_blank'>Stand Up To Racism</a></p> <p>* David Albrich - Austrian anti-fascist (via Skype)</p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p><a href='https://www.facebook.com/events/514790149044927/'>Facebook event</a></p> The Round Chapel, 2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd), E5 0PU Stand Up To Racism DD/MM/YYYY
London: Hackney
The Round Chapel
2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd)
London
E5 0PU
Share this event
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.