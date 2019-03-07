Unite against racism and fascism

A racist is the President of the USA. A fascist is the President of Brazil.Fascists and racists parties are in power or on the cusp of taking power in nations across Europe. The government of the UK continue to build a 'hostile environment' against immigrants.
Yet we know that the vast majority of people are anti-racist and oppose the Far-Right. #M16 will give us an opportunity to march against racism and fascism.
Come to this meeting to help build #M16.
Speakers include:
* Diane Abbott - MP for Labour North and Shadow Home secretary
* Kevin Courtney - Joint general secretary of the New Education Union
<p>* Weymann Bennet, joint conveynor of <a href='https://www.facebook.com/StandUTR/' target='_blank'>Stand Up To Racism</a></p>
<p>* David Albrich - Austrian anti-fascist (via Skype)</p>
The Round Chapel, 2 Powerscroft Rd (corner Lower Clapton Rd), E5 0PU
